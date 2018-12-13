Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) a €183.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €183.00 ($212.79) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays set a €214.00 ($248.84) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Commerzbank set a €207.00 ($240.70) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €206.22 ($239.79).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a one year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.