KeyCorp Comments on QUALCOMM, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (QCOM)

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for QUALCOMM in a research report issued on Sunday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mcconnell now anticipates that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

QCOM opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $76.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,192,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $347,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,952 shares of company stock worth $7,665,408 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

