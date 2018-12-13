KeyCorp (KEY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Nomura lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 168,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,933,143. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $127,910.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,776.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald R. Kimble acquired 5,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 253,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,861.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,286,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086,291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,968,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 33.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,698,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,437,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,558 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

