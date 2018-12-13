KeyCorp Weighs in on Stitch Fix Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Monday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.05 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 57.23. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $52.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,302.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $8,728,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,621 shares of company stock worth $11,439,264. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.