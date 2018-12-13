Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $32.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. 19,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of -0.25. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 25.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.0299 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,282,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,510 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $1,056,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 121,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.3% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 422,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

