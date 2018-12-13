Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $5.13 Million Position in State Street Corp (STT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3,604.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $109,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1,855.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1,151.7% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.62 per share, with a total value of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,969.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri purchased 740 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

State Street stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $62.46 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

