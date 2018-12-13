Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Holdings Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 217.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,487 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

