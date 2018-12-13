Kornit Digital (KRNT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $633.53 million, a PE ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 0.74. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $309,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

