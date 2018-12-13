Kosmos Energy (KOS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $4.65 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 51.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 52,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $282,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $29,462,404.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,230,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,431,200. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2,638.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,460,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $208,942,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,280,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,817,000 after purchasing an additional 152,450 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,655,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,076,000 after purchasing an additional 932,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,828,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 107,209 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

