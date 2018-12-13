Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,559,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $739,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB opened at $113.92 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

