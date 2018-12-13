Kraton (KRA) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Loop Capital set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Kraton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kraton from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraton has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

KRA stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. Kraton has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $747.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $523.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraton will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Tremblay sold 13,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $647,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 27,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,097,000 after purchasing an additional 341,081 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

