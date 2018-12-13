Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.42 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KTOS. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.65 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 246.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 53,131 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,550,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 556,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 119.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

