Krensavage Asset Management LLC Sells 31,331 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,331 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 11.3% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $44,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,908,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,786.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $196.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.68.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

