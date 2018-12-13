Kristen E. Blum Purchases 2,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Kristen E. Blum purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,536.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SFM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5,016.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,483 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

