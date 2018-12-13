Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other news, insider Krish S. Krishnan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of -0.66. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

