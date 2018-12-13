LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $10.23 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 646.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,906,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,596,000 after buying an additional 1,988,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,173,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,591. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $3,477,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,362,847.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,939,500 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

