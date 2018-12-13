LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Stake in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for approximately 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LKQ by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LKQ by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,940. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

In related news, VP Varun Laroyia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,334.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,574. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

