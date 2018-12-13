Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $164,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $200,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

