LanaCoin (LANA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LanaCoin has a total market cap of $68,745.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,000,841,312 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com.

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

