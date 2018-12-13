Lancashire (LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 623 at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 636 ($8.31) to GBX 623 ($8.14) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lancashire to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 651.27 ($8.51).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 611 ($7.98) on Thursday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 773.50 ($10.11).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

