Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 428,415 Retail Value Inc (RVI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 428,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,005,000. Retail Value comprises approximately 3.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Retail Value as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter worth about $30,327,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter worth about $16,345,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter worth about $15,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter worth about $13,430,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter worth about $8,109,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVI opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Retail Value Inc has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 4,034 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $113,597.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the NYSE. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets, which had a combined gross book value of approximately $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2018.

