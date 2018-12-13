Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LMRK. ValuEngine raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $341.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 196.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.15%.

In related news, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $239,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,148.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 278,650 shares of company stock worth $3,754,793. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 49,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 579.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 519,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.