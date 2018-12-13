Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Landstar System reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.65 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 970,964.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 135,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 947,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 95,108 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $96.14 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.60%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

