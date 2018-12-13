Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Position Increased by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 478,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,079 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up 1.0% of Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $28,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 322,773 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,627,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 135.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 195,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.84 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

