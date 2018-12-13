Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,642 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 102,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,904,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,195,000 after purchasing an additional 318,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $418,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $117.98 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $115.68 and a one year high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

