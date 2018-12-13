Laurion Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,269 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JEC opened at $60.83 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JEC. Citigroup raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

