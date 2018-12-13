Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPT opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 59.89%. The business had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

