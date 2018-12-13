Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,028 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Lifetime Brands worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter worth about $1,071,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter worth about $1,895,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 15.3% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lifetime Brands news, major shareholder Centre Partners V, L.P. purchased 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $82,545.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 53,485 shares of company stock valued at $610,019 over the last three months. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCUT stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.07 million, a P/E ratio of 126.33 and a beta of 1.02. Lifetime Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.36). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $209.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

