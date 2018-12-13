Limelight Networks (LLNW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.26

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 2853272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLNW shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

The company has a market cap of $358.85 million, a P/E ratio of -129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.42.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $160,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $433,400. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,881,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,052,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 807,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,491,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 73,226 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 710,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 91,737 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

