Limoneira (LMNR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 6,350.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Limoneira by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 41,581 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter worth about $6,925,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 17.2% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 165,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares in the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Limoneira had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LMNR. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Limoneira from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital set a $31.00 price target on shares of Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other Limoneira news, Director John W.H. Merriman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $61,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,116.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Calavo Growers Inc sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $197,276.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,720,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,011,832.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

