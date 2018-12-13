Lincoln National (LNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.06

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.06 and last traded at $54.22, with a volume of 142491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.19.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $124,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 89,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 268,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

