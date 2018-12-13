Linx (LINX) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. Linx has a total market capitalization of $118,202.00 and $658.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linx has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Linx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00716410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00020917 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00001056 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00014281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Linx Coin Profile

Linx (LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 34,113,065 coins and its circulating supply is 33,113,065 coins. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Linx is mylinx.io. Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linx

Linx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

