Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of LQDA opened at $21.47 on Thursday. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $5,924,000. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

