Liquidity Services (LQDT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

“We are maintaining our OUTPERFORM investment rating and $10 price target. Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: Chain Group. The GovDeals provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consist of marketplaces that enable local and state government entities to sell, surplus, and salvage assets. Group focuses on full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies as well as commercial businesses to sell, surplus, salvage, and scrap assets.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.90. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $52.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider James M. Rallo sold 6,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $39,815.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,908.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Rallo sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $33,447.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock worth $144,511. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 214,894 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

