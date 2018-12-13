Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy”

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $47,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H K. Landis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,730.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

