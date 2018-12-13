Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,266,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 199,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $7,357,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.6% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.2% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.22. 105,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $277.20 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $368.00 to $357.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.13.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

