Logansport Financial (LOGN) versus First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Financial Analysis

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

This table compares Logansport Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $7.86 million 3.31 $1.99 million N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $75.89 million 2.39 $11.75 million N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 27.67% N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 17.10% 9.94% 0.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Logansport Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.92%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Logansport Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, money market accounts and certificates, remote deposit banking, and e-statements; and business Internet banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, equipment leasing, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.