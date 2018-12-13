Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $2.51 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,343 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Vertical Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 27,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $751,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 118.26%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

