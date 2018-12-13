Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 248,405 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 248,405 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,159.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,170.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $118,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In other Halliburton news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $43,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $232,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,796.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,928 shares of company stock valued at $940,407 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Halliburton from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 248,405 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/loomis-sayles-co-l-p-sells-248405-shares-of-halliburton-hal.html.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.