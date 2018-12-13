Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) CEO Joshua H. Bilenker Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $2,709,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,626,916.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LOXO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,474. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). Loxo Oncology had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 65,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,119,000 after acquiring an additional 281,635 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOXO shares. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Loxo Oncology from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on Loxo Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Loxo Oncology from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Ifs Securities raised Loxo Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

