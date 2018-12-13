Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) VP Jennifer Burstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) VP Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $338,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Burstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Loxo Oncology alerts:

On Tuesday, November 27th, Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of Loxo Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.68, for a total transaction of $369,200.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of Loxo Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $412,300.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of Loxo Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $417,400.00.

LOXO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.85. 264,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,474. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 2.21. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 43.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Loxo Oncology Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Loxo Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOXO. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Loxo Oncology by 45.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) VP Jennifer Burstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/loxo-oncology-inc-loxo-vp-jennifer-burstein-sells-2500-shares-of-stock.html.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Loxo Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loxo Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.