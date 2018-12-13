LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,827 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $188.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $187.03 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/lpl-financial-llc-boosts-holdings-in-fedex-co-fdx.html.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.