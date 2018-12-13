LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $19,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

