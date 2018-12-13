LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,889 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $21,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter valued at $1,266,514,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter valued at $832,700,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,780,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,378,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Paypal by 26.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,969,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $787,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,636 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $70.22 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In other news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $85,724.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,612.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $2,181,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,826 shares in the company, valued at $27,427,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,222 shares of company stock worth $34,257,412. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

