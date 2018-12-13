Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $307.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $32.63.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LL shares. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

