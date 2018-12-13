MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

MGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,104. The company has a market capitalization of $600.08 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 2.52. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 149.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 905,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after buying an additional 542,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,122,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,472,000 after buying an additional 465,948 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG boosted its position in MacroGenics by 12.4% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,990,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,114,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MacroGenics by 101.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 293,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 289.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 356,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, and autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

