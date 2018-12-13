Magna International Inc. Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $9.05 Per Share (MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a report issued on Monday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.05 for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2019 earnings at $9.86 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.86 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MG. Cormark upped their price target on Magna International from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MG opened at C$60.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$58.74 and a 52 week high of C$87.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, insider Sr. James Joseph Tobin sold 37,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$1,862,888.75.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.