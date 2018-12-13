Shares of Mammoth Resources Corp (CVE:MTH) were down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 105,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 42,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Get Mammoth Resources alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mammoth Resources (MTH) Stock Price Down 16.7%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/mammoth-resources-mth-stock-price-down-16-7.html.

About Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico and other jurisdictions in the Americas. It holds 66 2/3% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of 3 concessions, including Mapy 1, Mapy 2, and Fernanda covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares of land located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.