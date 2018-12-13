Man Group plc Raises Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 365,524 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $65,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 81,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

NYSE LPX opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 6.13. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other news, CFO Michael Emory Kinney sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $366,855.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,904.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

