Man Group plc Raises Position in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Man Group plc increased its position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 990.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,871,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516,524 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $58,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,349,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,379,000 after purchasing an additional 215,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 98,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67. Paramount Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

